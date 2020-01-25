Two Thai nationals were arrested and a total of P25 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in two separate police operations on Thursday.

Around 12:15 pm , Pasay police conducted a buy-bust operation inside KFC along Sunset Avenue corner Pacific Drive at the Mall of Asia Complex.

The operation resulted in the arrest of Narumon Sukkato, a 30-year-old Thai citizen.

A 200 gram self-sealing transparent plastic sachet containing a white substance suspected to be shabu worth P1,200,000 was confiscated from the suspect.

The second buy-bust operation was conducted at the same day at 1:30 pm in Filmore street Barangay Palanan, Makati City.

Police nabbed Konorraty Jampangoen, a 36-year-old Thai, due to possession of illegal drugs.

Authorities seized three kilos of suspected shabu with estimated value of P24,000,000 from the suspect.

Sukkato and Jampangoen were turned over at Pasay City Police Station Custodial Facility and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Quezon) for proper disposition.

Both Thai suspects will be charged for violating Section 5 and 11 of RA 9165 also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Southern Police District Director Brigadier General Nolasco Bathan lauded the operatives for the successful operation.

"As what our Chief, PNP said, we will focus more on intensified intelligence-driven anti-illegal drug operations and SPD will deliver its positive output strictly following the rule of law in every operation," he said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS