Police discovered the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered along C5 road, Bicutan Friday morning.

According to initial investigation by the Southern Police District, a citizen told them about the two bodies, both of whom were shot in the head.

Upon arriving at the scene, authorities discovered the bodies near the gutter.

The suspect behind the killing is still unidentified and at large, police said.

Police said the male victim was approximately 22 to 25 years old around 5'7" to 5'9" tall with medium built and fair complexion.

The female victim was about 20 to 23 years old, 5'1" to 5'3 in height with small built and fair complexion.

Authorities said both were allegedly involved in illegal drug activities. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS