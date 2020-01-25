Acting National Capital Police Office (NCRPO) chief Major General Debold Sinas on Friday said officers who will be photographed playing golf on weekdays will be immediately relieved.

In a press conference, Sinas urged the public to report and send photos of policemen doing this.

"I'd like to encourage the public, if you will see a police who enters golf courses anytime or brings a golf bag, take a photo," he said.

"Send it to us and for sure, in accordance to the instruction of PNP (Philippine National Police) chief, that policeman will be automatically relieved," he added.

On Thursday, PNP Chief General Archie Francisco Gamboa announced that three Central Visayas police officers were relieved from their posts for violating the "No golf during weekdays" policy.

Sinas said the monitoring team who watches policemen who violate the policy will be ordered to resume their work.

"We will resume the monitoring again because monitoring in golf courses in NCR were recalled during the holidays such as Traslacion and they were needed for other activities," he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS