Taal Volcano on Friday morning emitted thick steam after exhibiting waning volcanic activities in the past days.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the main crater spewed a weak to moderate white steam-laden plumes 50 to 500 meters high within the past 24 hours.

From a recorded 141 tonnes on Thursday, sulfur dioxide emission increased to 224 tonnes.

Phivolcs Chief Science Research Specialist Maria Antonia Bornas explained that the sudden increase in the volume of steam and sulfur dioxide discharged by Taal might be related to declogging and additional sulfur dioxide in the main crater.

"These past few days where the steam released were very weak. The passage of magma might have been clogged or there was a lack of sulfur dioxide above magma," Bornas said.

"It is possible that the clogging was cleared or the hardened magma had cracks causing the recent release of thick steam or sulfur dioxide," she added.

Bornas added that the reported recurrence of ash in the steam is "normal." She said ash can normally be entrailed when the volcano releases steam.

Phivolcs said alert level four is still in effect which suggests possible hazardous explosive eruption within the next days. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS