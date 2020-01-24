Makati police on Wednesday rescued 31 women in a raid at a bar believed to be a prostitution den in Barangay Palanan, Makati City.

A report from Makati police chief, Police Colonel Rogelio Simon, said the operation stemmed after operatives obtained a tip about illegal activities inside the bar located at Filmore Street.

Simon said the operation started around 11 pm where they found out ladies were not wearing clothes while dancing.

“Two weeks ago, someone informed as about the illegal activities in this establishment… but we had to validate them,” he told reporters in an interview.

Simon said they received complaints about nude shows in the establishment which violates city ordinances.

“According to our interviews, the VIP rooms are being used for illegal activities,” he added.

Authorities also found the establishment was operating with an expired business permit while its employees had an expired working or health permit.

A total of 15 bar employees and 24 guests, including two Indonesian customers, were brought to the Makati City Central Police Station for profiling and interview.

Simon said the bar-restaurant would be subjected to investigation of the Makati business permit and licensing office. Ella Dionisio/DMS