The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Wednesday confirmed the charred bodies found in a burnt vehicle left in Tiaong, Quezon were those of former Batangas Rep. Edgar Mendoza, his bodyguard and driver.

In an interview with reporters, Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said the PNP- Crime Laboratory released their report on the remains found inside a vehicle last January 9.

“The PNP-Crime Laboratory already identified the three burned bodies found inside a vehicle at San Francisco Ridge in Tiaong, Quezon last January 9. Based on the investigation, the three bodies were believed to be former Batangas 2nd District Representative Edgar Mendoza, his bodyguard, Nicanor Mendoza; and his driver, Ruel Ruiz,” Banac said.

Banac said the remains were burnt beyond recognition and the DNA tests were done after comparing the samples with their daughters.

He said the PNP-Crime Investigation and Detection Group have arrested five possible suspects somewhere in the Calabarzon region.

“The investigation is ongoing and it is possible that there are still other suspects involved... PNP-CIDG already started investigation against the arrested suspects,” Banac said.

Banac said there are no updates if the mastermind among the five suspects.

Earlier, Police Brigadier General Joel Coronel, CIDG director, said the suspects are under their custody and they are in the process of collecting additional evidence.

"We have several persons under custody now who we believe are connected in the killing of former Congressman Edgar Mendoza," Coronel said.

"We will be consulting with the Department of Justice prosecutors on this account so we would be able to file a strong case against these suspects," he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS