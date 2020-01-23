Duterte moves tête-à-tête to next week due to "pressing matters"
President Rodrigo Duterte did not push through with a supposed interview by his spokesman Wednesday afternoon due to "pressing matters," Malacañang said.
Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo was supposed to have a tête-à-tête with Duterte to answer pressing issues.
"Due to pressing matters, the tête-à-tête part 2 of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel & Presidential Spokesperson Salvador S. Panelo has been moved to January 28, 2020 at the Rizal Hall, Malacañang Palace at 5:00p.m.," the Palace said.
Asked what the pressing matters were, Panelo said, "He (Duterte) didn’t elaborate what pressing matters are."
Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Duterte's former close aide, in a text message to reporters, said the interview was deferred due to "family" matters. Celerina Monte/DMS