President Rodrigo Duterte did not push through with a supposed interview by his spokesman Wednesday afternoon due to "pressing matters," Malacañang said.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo was supposed to have a tête-à-tête with Duterte to answer pressing issues.

"Due to pressing matters, the tête-à-tête part 2 of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and Chief Presidential Legal Counsel & Presidential Spokesperson Salvador S. Panelo has been moved to January 28, 2020 at the Rizal Hall, Malacañang Palace at 5:00p.m.," the Palace said.

Asked what the pressing matters were, Panelo said, "He (Duterte) didn’t elaborate what pressing matters are."

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Duterte's former close aide, in a text message to reporters, said the interview was deferred due to "family" matters. Celerina Monte/DMS