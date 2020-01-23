Cops deployed in the areas within 14-kilometer danger zone from Taal Volcano were ordered to leave within 48 hours, a police official said on Wednesday.

“The Philippine National Police gave a 48 hours warning to (Police) Region 4A starting today. The PNP will start withdrawing from the 14-kilometer permanent danger zone and the police will be ordered to leave beyond the circumferential line by tomorrow,” said Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, in an interview with reporters.

Banac said they will place risk control points where police will stay for their safety.

“There are still around 500 cops deploy who are providing security to prevent possible looting and to warn residents who are still staying inside,” he said.

He said their decision to pull out their personnel in the area is based on the advisories given by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and local authorities.

Banac reiterated their appeal to residents to not go back to their homes and told them they will be forcibly evacuated if they insist.

“We are appealing to all evacuees to follow our authorities and heed all the warnings,” he said.

“Anyone who will be found entering (inside), the PNP will be conducting forced evacuation and they will be bodily sent out from the danger zone,” Banac added.

According to NDRRMC, 282, 021 individuals or 71, 717 families were affected in the provinces of Batangas, Quezon, Laguna and Cavite due to continuous activity of Taal Volcano.

Of the total number of affected population, 148, 987 individuals or 39, 052 families are in 493 evacuation centers while others are outside evacuation centers. Ella Dionisio/DMS