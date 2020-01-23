The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System ( MWSS) might conduct a bidding if the two Metro Manila water concessionaires would not agree with revised contracts without the onerous provisions by 2022, an official said on Wednesday.

During "The Virtual Presser" in Malacanang, MWSS Administrator Emmanuel Salamat could not categorically say if the extended contracts with Manila Water Company, Inc. and Maynilad Water Services, Inc. until 2037 were revoked.

"During our board deliberation, we are really careful on how to (go about) the language, how we can make this contract, to deal with this contract; on how to address and follow the guidance of the Chief Executive so that is why the board agreed to revoke the previous resolutions dating 2009. So that is the only thing that we could do. Revoke the previous resolutions, which covers the terms of the extension until 2037," he said.

Asked if revocation of the resolution was tantamount to revocation of the extended contracts with the water concessionaires, Salamat said, "I am not in the position to interpret the actions of the board because this has a legal and other interpretation. But essentially there are legal positions that are only revoked. Not canceled. The word revocation is different from or synonymous to each other. But the other position that the contract still exists."

Duterte earlier ordered concerned government agencies, such as the Department of Justice, to prepare amended contracts without the "onerous" and "disadvantageous" provisions on the part of the government and the consuming public.

He said there is a process in negotiating for new contracts. The original contracts with Manila Water and Maynilad will expire by March 2022.

In an interview after The Virtual Presser, asked what would happen if Manila Water and Maynilad would not agree with the new contracts, Salamat said part of the process is to hold bidding to determine "who else are the other interested party to bid for the new water distribution."

He clarified that as of now, no third party has expressed interest to be a water concessionaire in Metro Manila.

In a press briefing earlier in the day, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar denied that his family was interested to replace the two water concessionaires.

The Villar family owns Prime Water Infrastructure Corp., which is engaged in delivering water services in some areas outside Metro Manila.

"Is my family - No," he immediately responded when asked if his family was interested in the water distribution business in the metropolis.

He later added, "I’m not in any position to answer questions regarding… as I have no involvement so I’m in no position to answer any questions related to that." Celerina Monte/DMS