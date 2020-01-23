The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) Mobile Cooperation Team, conducted firefighting exercises at South Harbor Wednesday morning.

The drill scenarios were as follows: The PCG Command Center received a distressed report that BRP Malabrigo (MRRV 4402) with 38 all Filipino crew experienced fire onboard while transiting at South Harbor.

The electrical wirings at the monitoring control room of the vessel experienced short circuit until one of the circuit breakers located at engine room exploded and caused fire.

PCG launched BRP Kalanggaman (FPB 2404) to conduct search and rescue operations to the distressed vessel.

All crew members were rescued and declared in good physical condition, while BRP Malabrigo obtained minimal damage due to immediate response to the incident.

The activity is part of the five-day practical training course for PCG personnel sponsored by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

It is intended to enhance the overall capability of PCG on vessel operations, maintenance planning, and maritime law enforcement. DMS