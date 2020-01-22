The acting director of the National Capital Region Police Office ( NCRPO) on Tuesday said another police officer, who was found positive for using illegal drugs, named other officers who allegedly joined him during pot sessions.

In a press briefing, Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas said they conducted a random test last January 14 on 78 personnel of Regional Intelligence Division-National Capital Region Police Office (RID-NCRPO).

Sinas identified the cop as Police Corporal Anthony Romano. whose urine sample was tested positive for methamphetamine hydrochloride or "shabu".

“The test was confirmed… that’s why we just released it now,” he said.

Sinas said Romano is being questioned prior to his assignment to Regional Police Holding Assistance Service (RPHAS).

Sinas said Romano, who was assigned in Camp Crame, has been using illegal drugs for almost three years.

“Accordingly, he revealed some active police officers who are with him (in using illegal drugs). He named one police officer that we are looking for now who is assigned in Camp Crame,” he said.

Sinas did not disclose the name of the police master sergeant.

Sinas added Romano also identified their drug dens, which police have placed under surveillance.

“Corporal Romano said they are also with other civilians during their pot sessions and some AWOL ( absent without leave) cops which he is not familiar with,” he said.

“We are now asking him when he started using shabu because we want to know how a cop starts to use illegal drugs so that from there we can address (the problem) and other cops will not be an addict in the future,” Sinas added.

Sinas said the Regional Internal Affairs Service (RIAS) will handle Romano’s grave misconduct case for using illegal drugs and decide whether he will be dismissed from the service. Ella Dionisio/DMS