A female Chinese tourist died after a motorboat capsized off the waters of Boracay Island on Tuesday.

Capt. Armand Balilo, PCG spokesman, said based on initial report an island hopping motorbanca with a total of 28 people onboard capsized off Barangay Balabag, Boracay Island around 11:02 am.

"The crew members reported that motorbanca ‘Jocelyn 1’ encountered strong winds that broke the boat’s outrigger, causing it to capsize," he said.

Balilo said the boat was carrying 23 Chinese tourists, two Filipino guides and three boat crew, including its captain.

He said the PCG personnel from its sub-station in Boracay were able to rescue all passengers and crew but they failed to revive one of the victim identified as Hongfang Kuai, 45.

"The rescue team failed to revive one female passenger in critical condition, despite undergoing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR)," he said.

"Three female passengers who need immediate medical assistance were brought to the nearest hospital," he added.

Balilo said the passengers brought to the hospital were identified as Lu Kuaile, 11, Gao Yue, 24, and Luo Meimei, 60.

"They have regained consciousness and are declared safe and in good condition," he said.

"Other rescued tourists and crew members are declared safe and in good physical condition," he added. Robina Asido/DMS