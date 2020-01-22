President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday that soldiers who graduated from the Philippine Military Academy, whether still in active service or retired, should prevent abuses as one scandal could ruin their image.

Duterte made the remarks during his attendance to the annual general membership meeting of the PMA Alumni Association, Inc. in Pasay City.

"The image of both the Philippine Military Academy and the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association, Inc. is only as good as the image that each one of you projects to the public," he said.

"One scalawag among you can destroy or dent the image and reputation of every PMAer, your Alma Mater and your association included. It takes only one fly to spoil a feast. It takes only one scandal to ruin your avowed moral and ethical standards," Duterte said.

He urged former soldiers to make use of their moral ascendancy.

"Police your own ranks. You owe it to the academy that nourished you. Indeed there is much you can do to help this country," he said.

Duterte noted that some retired PMA graduates are holding government positions, such as in the local government, Congress, and other departments and agencies of the executive branch. Others are with the private corporations and other business entities.

Duterte said there is reason for a PMAer to be proud.

"But there is also reason to fear and a cause to forebode. That pride, if uncontrolled, can easily degenerate into arrogance. And from there, the path to abuse opens. And after that, only God knows [what]. That is what you should guard against. That is what you should not allow to happen," he added.

Many of Duterte's Cabinet members, including those in other juicy positions in government, are retired military officers who mostly graduated from PMA. Celerina Monte/DMS