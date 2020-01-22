President Rodrigo Duterte ''may be persuaded'' to attend the summit between the United States and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in March, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo told reporters in a phone patch interview that he has yet to talk to Duterte regarding the invitation for the summit.

"But given this is an ASEAN meeting of leaders, the President may be persuaded to attend," he said.

Invitation for Duterte to attend the summit scheduled on March 14 in Las Vegas came amid the US Budget Law that reportedly includes provision to ban entry in America of Philippine government officials responsible in the detention of opposition Senator Leila de Lima or the Magnitsky Law.

The US Senate specifically pushed for such a law.

Assuming that there was such a law banning Filipino officials, Panelo said still the discretion who would be covered belongs to the executive.

"So it's still not clear and the fact alone that President (Donald) Trump is inviting, that contradicts already the position of the (US) Senate," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS