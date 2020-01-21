Seven fishermen are missing off the waters of Pangasinan province, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported on Monday.

According to PCG, initial reports revealed that d fishing banca "(FB) Narem 2" ventured out to sea last January 6.

The boat owner identified as Christine Macaraig reported the fishermen missing after they failed to return on January 14 when they supposed to return to Infanta, Pangasinan.

The PCG identified the missing fishermen as boat captain Alberto Roldan and his crews include Roderick Montemayor, Homar Maglantay, Ejay Dela Cruz, Jerome Maglantay, Larry Legaspi, and Jefferson Bernabe.

"Macaraig was able to coordinate with FB Narem 2 through radio communications around 2:30 p.m. on 13 January 2020 and was informed that the fishing boat encountered big waves around 13 feet in height," the PCG said.

The boat's last reported location was at 60 nautical miles off Camaso Island in Dasol, Pangasinan. No further information about their whereabouts was received, the PCG said.

The PCG used a BN (Britten-Norman) Islander plane to conduct aerial surveillance approximately 60-90 nautical miles off Camaso Island, while the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) deployed multi-mission offshore vessel, BRP Lapu-Lapu to conduct joint maritime patrol and search for the missing fishermen.

The PCG station in Pangasinan has advised local fishers to be on the look-out for the missing fishing boat and inform the nearest PCG unit about their location to render assistance. Robina Asido/DMS