With the rise of crimes involving Chinese, the Philippine National Police (PNP) is eyeing to have Chinese desks and other joint cooperation with the Chinese government to address these issues.

“We need the cooperation of the Chinese people through their embassy. I already said that there will be constant coordination and just like any countries, we will be establishing Chinese desks and cross training on language and culture so that we can fully understand why they are doing this and how they are going to do it,” said Police Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa, PNP chief, in a press briefing Monday.

“It’s just an intention but there should be a technical working group created (by) both government to really study how does it happened, when does it happen? What are the frequencies? What are the possible motives? How do they do it? So with that, if there is a need to establish Chinese desk then we do that,” he said.

Gamboa said Japan and South Korea have up desks in the PNP.

“We admit there is a rising threat to that hence the need to really put up these desks,” he said.

The PNP chief said coordination is still needed even though they already have police attaché in the country.

Chinese are mostly involved in kidnap-for-ransom cases which prompted to the rise of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) establishments.

Data from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) showed that a total of 58 suspects were arrested for casino-related kidnappings from January to November last year compared to 17 suspects in 2018.

He said they received a lot of invitations from the Chinese government on sending police personnel to China to study their culture and how criminal syndicates operate in China.

Last August 2019, the PNP-Anti Kidnapping Group sent 20 of their personnel to China to learn Mandarin and other Chinese dialects to help them speed up investigation of incidents involving Chinese, suspect or victim. Ella Dionisio/DMS