Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa on Monday formally assumed his as the head of the 205,000-strong Philippine National Police.

Gamboa, a member of Philippine Military Academy Singatala Class of 1986 is the 23rd chief of PNP.

He was the deputy chief for administration before being designated as the officer-in-charge last October 14.

Before assuming the top PNP post, Gamboa is known for his stern campaign against personnel involved in illegal activities, and criminality.

“Three months as OIC has made me more than ready to take on the responsibility bestowed upon myself by the Commander-in-Chief to lead the PNP,” he said.

Upon his assumption as chief PNP, Gamboa said he will continue to work harder to intensify flagship programs of the national government in maintaining peace and order in the communities.

He noted the scaled-up thrust of the PNP leadership will be focusing on discipline, reform, internal cleansing, intensified campaign against criminality and illegal drugs, crime prevention, and strengthened public relations with media engagements.

“These policies and plans will remain to be the framework of my leadership, more so now that I am vested with more authority as Chief PNP to pursue the flagship program on internal cleansing and organizational discipline with greater vigor and efficacy,” Gamboa said.

An assumption of office ceremony was held at the PNP’s White House, where the chief PNP usually stays.

Gamboa has served various posts from being a commanding officer up to different key positions in regional and national units, particularly in the PNP National Headquarters, Southern Luzon, Caraga, and in his home province, Bukidnon.

He will reach the mandatory retirement age of 56 years old on September 2 of this year. Ella Dionisio/DMS