The Philippine Institute on Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Monday said alert level four is maintained as Taal Volcano shows active magma movements below the surface.

Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum Jr. said from 5 am to 4 om Phivolcs plotted continuous earthquakes in areas near the Taal Volcano following a 4.6 magnitude quake which hit Mabini town in Batangas late Sunday.

Around 184 tectonic earthquakes were mapped within the past few hours and 13 tremors were felt. Solidum added that they have observed nine magma movement in the main crater.

"These earthquakes indicate that the volcano is still active. There are quakes below the volcano's surface which suggests that there are still magma flowing upwards," explained Solidum.

"There is also a possibility of another magma body crawling towards Taal which might recharge the magma that are already below the volcano," he added.

Solidum added that the ongoing magma movement below the surface of Taal caused the fissures found in Lemery, Agoncillo, and San Nicolas last week.

Threats of possible hazardous explosive eruption is still considered by Phivolcs based on the recent observations.

Residents withing 14 to 17 kilometer radius from the main crater are strictly advised to relocate and evacuate to safer places. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS