The Calabarzon region, also known as Region IV-A, has incurred up to P6.7 billion "foregone income" for the past eight days since the eruption of Taal Volcano on January 12, according to the National Economic and Development Authority ( NEDA).

This was based on the second scenario that NEDA made using the effects on industry and services within the 17-kilometer radius.

Of the estimated P6.658 billion foregone income, or which is equivalent to about 0.26 percent gross regional development product ( GRDP) of Calabarzon, P3.168 billion came from agriculture and fishery sector; P711.9 million in the industry sector; and P2.778 billion from the services sector. The figures were based on the 2018 data.

NEDA's first scenario, with an estimated foregone income of P4.314 billion or 0.17 percent of 2018 GRDP of Calabarzon, was based on the effects of Taal eruption on industry and services within 14-km radius.

The areas covered by the 14-km radius considered as high-risk are the municipalities of San Nicolas, Agoncillo, Talisay, Laurel, Cuenca, Mataas na Kahoy, Balete, Lemery, Taal, Santa Teresita, Malvar, Alitagtag and San Jose, all in Batangas province, and the cities of Tanauan, Tagaytay, and Lipa.

Aside from the 16 towns and cities, other areas within the 17-km radius are the municipalities of Alfonso in Cavite and Calaca, Bauan, Lian, Nasugbu, San Luis, San Pascual, Sto. Tomas, Tuy, and Balayan, all in Batangas.

NEDA noted that there are about 2,761 sustenance fisherfolk in Taal Lake whose livelihood depends on the lake.

"The lake is predominantly used for fisheries but has multi-resource uses such as recreation, tourism, navigation, water source for Tagaytay, irrigation, and source of feeds for ducks. As a major tourist destination area, the lake is used for sight-seeing, boating, swimming, sailing, and water skiing," NEDA said.

Citing the report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council as of 6 am, January 20, there were 50,599 families or 203,763 persons from evacuated barangays in Batangas, Cavite and Laguna. Celerina Monte/DMS