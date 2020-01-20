Authorities confiscated around P71.4 million worth of illegal drugs in separate operations in Pasay and Las Piñas cities last Saturday night.

A report from the Southern Police District (SPD) said joint buy-bust operation by Philippine National Police- Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEG), Pasay City Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in front of a bus terminal at Malibay, Pasay City around 8:30pm.

The operation resulted in the arrest of two alleged drug suspects and confiscation of around 10 kilos of shabu estimated at P68, 000, 000

Police illegal drugs unit from Las Piñas City also arrested an alleged drug suspect after five pieces of shabu were found with hin during a buy-bust operation along C-5 Extension, Barangay Manuyo Dos around 11:40 pm.

Confiscated drugs have an estimated street value of P 3,400,000.

The seized illegal drugs were turned over to SPD Crime Laboratory for chemical analysis while the arrested suspects are under police custody and will face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Ella Dionisio/DMS