Malacañang has remained firm in its campaign against illegal drugs, including those policemen who were allegedly involved in the illegal activity.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the statement on Friday after the Department of Justice found probable cause to charge retired Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde and 12 other cops allegedly involved in the "recycling" of illegal drugs in 2013 in Pampanga province.

"The Administration remains steadfast against the illegal drugs as well as police officers who abuse their authority. Such policy remains unchanged," he said in a text message to reporters.

He said the DOJ just did its job.

"Gen. Albayalde will now have a forum to address the charge. He can avail of all legal remedies," said Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel.

He said the Constitution accords Albayalde the presumption of innocence until a competent court finds him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

"Let the law take its course. Let the the courts render its judgement in accordance with law," he added.

Albayalde quit as PNP chief until he retired last November after accusations of being a "protector" of the "ninja cops" allegedly involved in the reselling of illegal drugs seized during a police operation when he was still the chief of Pampanga Provincial Police Office. Celerina Monte/DMS