Damage in agriculture caused by the Taal Volcano eruption P3.06 billion.

According to the Department of Agriculture (DA) Friday, the volcanic eruption affects 15,790 hectares and 1,923 animals.

"The increase is attributed to the additional report from Laguna and the updated reports from Batangas and Cavite in coffee, cacao, pineapple assorted fruits and vegetables, rice, coconut, and fisheries," the DA said.

The department said the reported losses are being validated by DA-Calabarzon and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

"Out of the 6,000 fish cages installed around Taal Lake, there was an estimated amount of P1.6 billion losses for the culture of Tilapia and some bnangus species. Thus, making fisheries the most affected commodity in terms of damage and losses," it said.

The DA said the Bureau of Animal Industry initially delivered 20 bags of animal feeds, drugs and medicines for the rescued livestock.

The Philippine Carabao Center (PCC) and National Dairy Authority (NDA) provided 2.5 tons of roughages (1 ton corn silage and 1.5 tons rice straw) and will be transported to Batangas Saturday the DA said.

DA-Regional Field Office II coordinated with the Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal to donate 10 tons of assorted vegetables and this will arrive early Saturday in Lipa City, it said.

The DA said "the League of Associations, composed of 11 vegetable farmers' and traders' associations in La Trinidad, Benguet, has coordinated with DA-Cordillera Administrative Region for a truck to haul three to four tons of assorted vegetables."

It stated that the "collection of vegetables will start on January 19 at the La Trinidad Trading Post and will be delivered to evacuation centers in Batangas in coordination with Kilusang Pagbabago and Philippine National Police." Robina Asido/DMS