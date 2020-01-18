The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Friday observed new volcanic fissures in the northern flank of Taal Volcano.

Alert level four is still in effect over the Taal Volcano posing possible hazardous explosive eruption within hours to days.

Within the 24 hours, the volcano exhibited a steady release of steam with intermittent weak explosions producing 100 to 800 meter tall dark gray ash plumes from the main crater.

But amid waning volcanic activity in Taal's main crater, Phivolcs discovered newly-formed fissures which extended to Daang Kastila - a 3 kilometer tourist trekking trail which leads to the ridge at top of the main crater lake.

"The fissure extended to the northern side where the regular path of tourists was situated. There were steaming seen there," said Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum Jr. in an interview over DZMM.

"Even though the explosions were small the steam is still there not only in the crater but even in Daang Kastila," he added.

Phivolcs added that existing fissures in barangays of Lemery, Agoncillo, Talisay, and San Nicolas in Batangas province widened by few centimeters,

The Philippine Seismic Network has recorded 65 volcanic earthquakes from 5 am Thursday to 5 am Friday. In total, since January 12 about 634 earthquakes were plotted.

Taal Volcano, on the other hand, mapped an overall 944 volcanic earthquakes including 29 low-frequency earthquakes.

"Such intense seismic activity likely signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity," explained Phivolcs.

Residents within 14 to 17 kilometer radius from the main crater are still strictly advised to remain at evacuation sites. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS