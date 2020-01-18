President Rodrigo Duterte said on Friday he would appoint Philippine National Police ( PNP) officer-in-charge Police Lieutenant General Archie Gamboa as its new chief.

He made the announcement in a speech in Davao City where Gamboa was also present.

"We have the PNP chief. I'm going to apppoint you as the regular PNP...But you and I will have... you and (Interior and Local Government) Secretary (Eduardo) Año and I will have a long, long talk first," Duterte aid.

He said Gamboa showed sincerity in doing his job.

"You have shown to me your sincerity and Iike to leave something that you will be remembered by the country," Duterte said.

Gamboa saluted the President when the latter made the announcement.

In a separate statement, Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac said the PNP welcomes the pronouncement of the president.

“Under the able leadership of PLtGen Gamboa, we assure the public that the PNP remains committed to intensify the campaign against criminality, illegal drugs and corruption, following the rule of law and with utmost respect for human rights,” said the PNP spokesman,

He said Gamboa will vigorously pursue internal cleansing to weed out rogue cops and win ''back the trust and confidence of the people.”

Gamboa replaced former PNP chief Oscar Albayalde who quit from the post shortly before his retirement last November following accusation that he was a protector of erring cops allegedly involved in "recycling" seized illegal drugs.

A member of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Sinagtala Class of 1986, Gamboa is scheduled to retire by September.

Gamboa is also known as a “Davao cop” as he served as spokesperson for Davao Region Police Office from December 1997 to September 2002.

He was the deputy chief for administration before being designated as the OIC. Celerina Monte-Ella Dionisio/DMS