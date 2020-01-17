Forty-four percent of Filipinos expressed satisfaction with the performance of Vice President Leni Robredo when she was co-chairperson of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD), according to a Social Weather Station ( SWS) survey.

In the updated survey released by SWS last Wednesday, they found that 44 percent were satisfied with what Robredo did while 26 percent were dissatisfied and 33 percent were undecided.

“This gives a net satisfaction score of +18, classified by SWS as moderate,” SWS said.

According to SWS, they “inadvertently omitted” an item on people’s satisfaction with Robredo as ICAD co-chair in their survey released last January 12.

In the same survey, they found that 49 percent of Filipinos agreed that her removal after 18 days in the agency was government’s admission that its “war on drugs” is failing while 21 percent disagreed and 30 percent were undecided.

It added that 56 percent were aware of Robredo’s removal in the committee while 43 percent said they learned about it during the survey.

Also, 44 percent of Filipinos said President Rodrigo Duterte was sincere in appointing her but 27 percent said otherwise.

During her briefing, Robredo said her 18-day stint as co-chair of ICAD was enough to find out the “war on drugs” is failing but according to the survey 73 percent of Filipinos believed the number of illegal drug suspects in the country has fallen since the start of Duterte’s presidency in 2016.

SWS also found that 60 percent agreed Robredo had the right to see the high value target list while 15 percent disagree and 24 percent were undecided.

It was Duterte who denied Robredo access to the high value target list saying she cannot be trusted.

The latest SWS survey was conducted from December 13-16, 2019 using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults. Ella Dionisio/DMS