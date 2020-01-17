Taal Volcano on Thursday morning remained at Alert Level Four even as the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said ''activity in the past 24 hours has generally waned. ''

In its 8 am bulletin, Phivolcs said ''activity in the past 24 hours has generally waned to weak emission of steam-laden plumes 700 meters high that dispersed to the southwest.''

Phivolcs Chief Science Research Specialist Maria Antonia Bornas said the Phivolcs will not lower the alert level.

"We will evaluate if the lull is temporarily or for a short period only," said Bornas.

A total of 566 volcanic eruptions has been recorded by the Philippine Seismic Network since Sunday.

From 5 am Wednesday to 5 am Thursday, one hundred and three tremors were plotted in which 14 had Magnitude 1.4 to 4 and were felt at Intensities I - III.

"Such intense seismic activity likely signifies continuous magmatic intrusion beneath the Taal edifice, which may lead to further eruptive activity," explained Bornas.

Sulfur dioxide emission on Wednesday increased from 1,686 tonnes on Tuesday to 4,186 tonnes.

Bornas said the high sulfur dioxide released might mean that a strong explosive eruption is still possible.

"The possibility of a very dangerous explosive eruption is still considered but we are also observing if the volcano will calm for the next days," she added.

Bornas urged residents to hold back from entering areas within the 14 and 17 kilometer radious from the main crater due to possible hazardous eruptions. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS