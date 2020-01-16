The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) on Wednesday approved a total deployment ban for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) bound for Kuwait.

According to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the POEA Governing Board approved the proposal of its chairman, Silvestre Bello III.

"On recommendation of Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, the POEA Governing Board has just approved a resolution imposing a total ban on the deployment of workers to Kuwait," Information and Publication Service (IPS) Director Rolly Francia told reporters.

No details and a copy of the POEA resolution, have been made available as of press time.

This came after the release of the autopsy of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on the remains of slain Filipina domestic helper, Jeanelyn Villavende.

The NBI said the brain and heart of Villavende were missing, and that the cause of her death is "consistent with multiple, severe, traumatic injuries".

The death of Villavende led the DOLE and POEA to impose a partial deployment ban for newly-hired household service workers to Kuwait. DMS