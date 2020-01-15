The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Tuesday said it’s not their policy to violate human rights but admits some personnel got involved in alleged cases of abuses.

Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, made the statement after the latest Social Weather Station (SWS) survey showed that 76 percent of Filipinos believe there are human rights abuses in the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.

“We cannot deny that some of policemen in our ranks where found violating human rights like the well-known ‘Kian Delos Santos’ case where three of our policemen were jailed because of murder. But this does not mean that this is the policy we implement,” Banac said.

“We assured the public that the PNP continues to follow the law and respect human rights,” he added.

Banac also thanked the 73 percent of Filipinos who said the number of illegal drugs suspects decreased since the start of their campaign.

“We thanked the entire public on the support they continuously showed on our campaign against illegal drugs,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS