The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Tuesday warned of a possible strong eruption from Taal Volcano as fissuring appears in several towns near the island.

In a press briefing, Phivolcs Chief Science Research Specialist Maria Antonia Bornas said fissures or large cracks in the ground following continuous earthquakes were seen at three municipalities in Batangas: Agoncillo, Lemery, and San Nicolas.

Bornas explained that the fissures are caused by continuous and strong pressure brought by lava climbing up the wall of the volcano.

"If there is a massive volume magma inside the volcano, a huge chunk of land area are prone to deformation not only the ground in the island," she said.

She also cited the possibility of a similar situation to the 1911 Taal eruption. . Bornas said days before the 1911 eruption, the volcano was very active with tremors and fissures observed.

"The fissures signify that there is a huge amount of magma that is intruding the edifice. This might be released as a strong explosive eruption," she added.

She strongly urged residents near the areas where fissures were observed to evacuate as soon as possible. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS