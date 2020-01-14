President Rodrigo Duterte made on Monday a brief aerial inspection of the areas affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas.

His former close aide and now Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in a radio interview, said before Duterte landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the chopper he was riding flew twice near the volcano.

Go accompanied Duterte in the flight.

He said Duterte was supposed to go back to Manila from Davao City Sunday night. But since the airport was closed due to heavy ashfall, Duterte was only able to return to Manila Monday morning.

Their aircraft was the first to land at NAIA, Go said.

"The President is very much worried," he said, adding that Duterte expressed hope that the situation would not prolong in order for usinesses not to be paralyzed.

He said Duterte reiterated his order to the concerned government agencies to extend assistance to the affected population by the volcano eruption.

Duterte will push with his scheduled visit at the Philippine Marine Corps in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Monday afternoon, Go said. Celerina Monte/DMS