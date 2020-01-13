A Chinese national died after allegedly jumping from a burning condominium building in Malate, Manila last Saturday night.

Malate Police Station identified the fatality as Wang Ser Siong, 64, residing at Unit 8-E, 8th Floor of Legaspi Tower 300 where the fire started around 5:30 pm.

Elements from Manila Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and fire personnel from Metro Manila and Manila Fire Volunteers immediately responded and were able to control the blaze, which was declared out around 9:01pm.

According to arson investigator Fire Officer 2 Axle John Ramos, only Wang’s unit was burned and damaged.

He was the only one staying in his unit during the time of incident prompting him to jump from the terrace of 8th floor and landed to the terrace of 4th floor to save his life.

Wang sustained severe injuries on the different parts of his body and was rushed to Ospital Ng Maynila for medical treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival by the attending physician due to traumatic and abdominal brain injury.

The victim was also positively identified by his son.

Investigation is ongoing to determine what caused the fire and the total worth of damages. Ella Dionisio/DMS