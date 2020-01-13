Three people, including a child, were injured in a grenade explosion inside a military quarters in Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City on Sunday.

According to Marine Brigadier General Edgard Arevalo, Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesperson, an alleged hand grenade rocked a military quarters occupied by Staff Sergeant Larry De Guzman assigned at the Home Affairs Office around 6:20 a.m.

Arevalo said the incident appeared to have emanated from a domestic problem where the spouses engaged in a heated argument prior to the incident.

“The wife of the soldier and one of his two children sustained shrapnel wounds and are now being treated at the V. Luna Hospital,” he said.

“The soldier sustained bruises (while) the other child was not injured. We are rendering the necessary assistance to the family,” he added.

Arevalo said no one was hurt in adjacent housing units.

He said investigators from both the AFP and Philippine National Police-Scene of the Crime Operation have been doing a deeper investigation since there were indications that the wife could have triggered the explosion while the husband was about to leave their abode. Ella Dionisio/DMS