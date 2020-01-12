Three people, including the vice mayor of Baliguian, Zamboanga del Norte, were killed while another was wounded in an ambush on Saturday.

Police Major Helen Galvez, Zamboanga Regional Police spokesperson, said Baliguian Vice Mayor Gani Esmali and his two companions were killed at Brgy. Sta. Maria, Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte around 11:35 am.

Based on an initial report, the victims were onboard a vehicle owned by Esmali while heading towards Siocon when an undetermined number of suspects fired at them.

Galvez said after the shooting incident the suspects left onboard a gray Isuzu van heading towards the municipality of Gutalac, Zamboanga del Norte.

She said the victims were brought to Siocon Distrcit Hospital but Esmali was declared dead on arrival and one of his three companions is being treated.

Galvez said the two companions of Esmali died on the spot.

“Neighboring municipal police stations were immediately informed and coordinated for dragnet operation against the fleeing suspects while the personnel of Siocon Municipal Police Station are conducting hot pursuit operation,” she said. Robina Asido/DMS