The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Friday said a special investigation task group (SITG) created to look into three charred bodies found in a burned vehicle in Quezon province are looking at ''possible persons of interest''.

“The leadership of (Police Regional Office) 4A under Police Brigadier General Vicente Danao Jr created a special investigation task group and they are now looking into possible persons of interest for the immediate resolve of the crime,” said Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, the PNP spokesman, in an interview with reporters.

Banac said authorities are conducting DNA testing on the charred bodies to confirm if these are the bodies of former Batangas Rep. Edgar Mendoza, his bodyguard and driver.

He said this test usually take three days up to one week.

“We will also take more sample to use for comparison so we might invite members of their family to give us sample,” he added.

Earlier, the family of Mendoza claimed it is his vehicle when he left their home to attend a meeting in Calamba City, Laguna.

Banac said the SITG will backtrack to find out whowas Mendoza was supposed to meet.

“As of now, we cannot still determine the number of possible persons of interest but we want to find out who will he meet in Calamba, Laguna,” he said.

Last Thursday morning, personnel from Tiaong, Quezon Municipal Police Station found a burning vehicle where burnt bodies were found.

“What we cannot determine is why they were found in Quezon (province). What we are doing is conducting this backtracking… we might be able to gather more information that will point who is the real suspects,” he added.

Banac said they have yet to establish the motive..

Based on the condition of the vehicle, Banac said there is a possibility it was y burned by the alleged suspects to hide any evidence.

“This might not be an accident because first, the remains were found at the back seat… so the indication is they were placed their before burning the vehicle. We all know that when suspects do this kind of things they want to hide any traces of their crime but we have a way to find a way to determine (who committed the crime) and this is through the sequence of events,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS