The head of the Southern Police District (SPD) on Friday apologized for confiscating the cellphone of a TV reporter in a heated moment during Thursday's Traslacion.

“I would like to apologize for what happened at Ayala Bridge, Manila during the Procession of the Black Nazarene 2020 wherein I confiscated the cellular phone of the media personality who was later identified as Mr. Jun Veneracion of GMA 7 thinking he was someone who pose (a) threat during the procession,” said Police Brigadier General Nolasco Bathan in a press briefing.

According to a Facebook post by Veneracion, Bathan confiscated his phone when he was caught filming the situation where police officers were restraining a devotee.

Bathan, for his part, said the situation between the cops and the devotees was uncontrollable at that moment.

“There was a commotion between the police officers and a hapless Black Nazarene devotee during the time Mr. Veneracion was at the said place and everything went uncontrollable when the PNP let go of the Andas to all the people, especially the devotees, to get near to it,” he said.

“Of course, on the part of the PNP, we still have to maintain the security in the area because the situation is very critical at that moment,” he added.

Bathan admitted his mistake and said it is only a misunderstanding. In the same briefing, he also disclosed sending a message and calling Veneracion.

He said the reporter accepted his apology.

“What happened between me and Mr. Veneracion was somehow a misunderstanding and I again sincerely apologize for my actions. It all happened unintentionally. We are just securing peace and order in the area,” Bathan said.

Asked about ordering deleting the video Veneracion took, Bathan said he is not the one who deleted it or even the one who ordered it deleted.

Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, acting regional director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), said the officer-in-charge of the Philippine National Police ordered an investigation.

Sinas clarified Bathan will not be relieved and he will let the Regional Internal Affairs Service (RIAS) to conduct their probe and give the proper recommendation.

Sinas added the devotee involved is one of the leaders of the agitators.

“He is the leader of the unruly group… they are the one pushing the police officers for them to take the Andas (carriage) rope,” Sinas said.

Sinas clarified they did not mistreat the devotee.

“We only pinned him down… he is not jailed in due consideration… after they were restrained and the procession passed, they were released and told not to be behave like that again,” he said.

Sinas said it is not their policy to confiscate any cellphones and what happened might be just “spur of the moment”.

Sinas also said Veneracion can go to the RIAS to give his comment but they are not forcing him to do so.

“Part of the investigation is to invite Jun if he wants to. If there is a video, we would like to hear from it…. (we are) encouraging Jun to give his side,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS