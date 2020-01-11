The acting regional director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Friday denied hurting devotees of the Black Nazarene as they did not allow their deployed personnel to bring anything during the Traslacionon.

In a press briefing, Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas first addressed the issue on “pepper spray” which was reported last night.

“I’ll answer first the pepper (spray), I did not know who… but we are not like that. In fact, the cops are not allowed to bring anything… We did not spray (anyone) or throw (anything at the devotees),” Sinas said.

During the procession of the Black Nazarene, some devotees complained on being hurt by deployed personnel assigned in securing the Andas (carriage) when they tried breaking the security wall.

To address this, Sinas said they are willing to be investigated and they asked those who got hurt to file a complaint.

“If you will say it is the police, we will always welcome an investigation.. we are still waiting if there are any complaints then we will investigate accordingly," he said.

Sinas also denied some police hit devotees with wooden sticks.

“If you can see on the coverage, the police do not have sticks. What the police were doing is they will hug the leader (of the unruly group) so that they will not be able to raise their hands and shout,” he said.

“We don’t have any stick, we don’t,,, maybe they are the ones who hit each other,” he added.

In a chance interview, Sinas said those who caused disorder during the procession shouted “Viva Senor, Sugod (Attack)” when they want to penetrate on the security wall.

As per the issue on combat boots, Sinas said those who tried to break the security in the front were the ones who suffered.

“If you will look were the complainants were located, it is at the Finance Road going to Ayala Bridge because that is where they tried to break in… if they only went at the back, they will not be stepped at,” he said.

Sinas also said wearing combat boots is part of the proper uniform.

Reports of abuse were also reported at Plaza Miranda when the image of the Black Nazarene is near the church when devotees managed to break another wall they created.

Sinas said he asked leaders in that area to report and identify who got involved in a fistfight.

While a lot of devotees cried harassment, Sinas said there are two law enforcers, one cop and one soldiers, who got hurt during the procession.

“But it’s okay with us, that is our job,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS