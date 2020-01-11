The Philippine Army relieved an officer following the release of a manipulated photo to media late last year.

Lt Col. Ramon Zagala, Philippine Army spokesman said, the "Philippine Army Inspector General concluded on January 1 the inquiry on the release of a manipulated photo by the 9th Infantry Division (9ID) last December 2019".

"During the probe of the Headquarters Philippine Army Board of Inquiry, Lt. Col. Napoleon G. Pabon, Commanding Officer of the 2nd Infantry Battalion of the 9th ID, admitted the mistake and took the responsibility for the outcome of the photo manipulation," he said.

Zagala said Pabon has been relieved from his post effective January 7, 2020.

"The Philippine Army is now reviewing its policies to institute necessary changes that will ensure that such mistakes will be avoided in the future," he said.

"We hold our personnel with high esteem in all our dealings especially in our releases to the media and the public," said Zagala.

"We constantly train and remind them of our policies so that everyone is knowledgeable in the proper release of information and we take this incident as a valuable experience that will enable us to better perform our mission,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS