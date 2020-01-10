Malacanang condemned on Thursday the gruesome killing of former Batangas Rep. Edgar Mendoza as well as two other persons.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, citing reports, said Mendoza, his alleged aide and another person, were found dead with their bodies set on fire inside the former congressman's vehicle.

"We are outraged upon learning of the dastardly murder of former Batangas 2nd District Representative Edgar Mendoza...this is an outrageous act of barbarism," he said.

Panelo said authorities would go after the suspects.

"The perpetrators of this heinous crime will be pursued till they are place behind bars," he said.

"We assure the bereaved family of the deceased that justice will be accorded by prosecuting the people behind this dastardly crime to the fullest extent of the law," said Panelo, also the chief presidential legal counsel.

He said the Palace also expresses its deep condolences to the family, loved ones, colleagues and constituents of the late representative.

The police discovered the charred bodies of Mendoza and two others inside the late congressman's car, which was set on fire in Tiaong, Quezon before dawn on Thursday. Celerina Monte/DMS