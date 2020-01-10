Japan Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi visited the Philippine Coast Guard headquarters in Manila on Thursday.

Motegi was accompanied byJapanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda.

The Japanese delegates were welcomed by Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Joel Garcia.

According to the PCG, "during the meeting, Admiral Garcia shared the proposed solutions to address maritime terrorism in the ZamBaSulTa ( Zamboanga, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-tawi) region, as well as the maritime security efforts in the West Philippine Sea."

After the meeting, Garcia also toured the Japanese delegates to the monitoring station of National Coast Watch Center (NCWC) and at BRP Malabrigo, one of the Coast Guard's Multi Role Response Vessel from Japan.

During the tour, Garcia "discussed how the PCG monitors major Philippine coastlines and how the floating assets of PCG are used in major relief operations." Robina Asido/DMS