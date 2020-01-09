Police on Monday seized P4.4 million worth of marijuana in Tondo on Monday afternoon.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said operatives from the Northern Police District (NPD) and Manila Police District (MPD) arrested two alleged drug suspects around 4 pm at Block 15B, Barangay 649, Baseco Compound in Tondo.

The operation stemmed from the previous buy-bust operation they conducted last December 24 where they were able to arrest four drug personalities and confiscated a total of five kilograms of marijuana in Barangay San Miguel, Pasig City.

Through intelligence driven and follow-up operation, operatives conducted the buy-bust operation which resulted to the arrests of two suspects and confiscation of 66 pieces of bricks of dried marijuana leaves, one plastic sachet of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said the estimated weight of confiscated illegal drugs were around 37 kilos with standard drug price of P4, 440, 000.

Suspects will face charges for violating Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Ella Dionisio/DMS