The Philippine National Police ( PNP) said they are all set for the annual celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9.

“Right now, the whole security preparation for the Traslacion is ready and all the security forces were deployed. Even the final coordination was done and we are just waiting for the arrival of the devotees who will join the procession,” Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac, PNP spokespersontold reporters on Wednesday.

Banac asked for the public’s cooperation on the security measures of the National Capital Region Police Office.

He also reminded them not to bring backpacks and luggage as well as any pointed object or any prohibited items.

“We have not received any threats for the Traslacion but our level of security is high so that we can provide protection to all who will participate and we assured the public that there is nothing to worry and everyone can participate without having the need to worry,” Banac said.

A day before the Black Nazarene procession, the PNP is expecting around one million devotees.

Mobile phone signals will be jammed in the route of procession and permits to carry firearms outside of residence are suspended in Quiapo, Sta Cruz and Binondo.

According to the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), around 13, 624 police officers will be deployed to ensure an orderly procession.

"Despite taking a shorter route than usual, we guarantee the public and the devotees of the Black Nazarene that all bases are covered and all security measures are in place for the Traslacion 2020," Año said.

PNP said 2,144 police officers composed of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion and Special Action Force will secure the Andas Wall; 1,065 from the Eastern Police District will handle the crowd at the venue; and 1,206 from NCR Police Office and patrolmen will be stationed at the Quiapo Church Wall.

A huge chunk of police will be manning Segment 1-8 from Quirino Grandstand to Plaza Miranda comprising of 7,191 cops; Segment A-G from Arlegui Street to Quezon Avenue with 517 from the Manila Police District; Area Security with 350; and 1,151 for the Support Unit.

Año said 10 trucks from the BFP will be on standby while three water assets from the Philippine Coast Guard will also be deployed.

He also sought for the public and devotees' cooperation during the Traslacion to avoid any accidents. He said no matter how much the local government unit and other government entities have prepared, "if the participating public and devotees won't behave accordingly, accidents may still happen." Ella Dionisio/DMS