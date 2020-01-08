President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday branded Vice President Leni Robredo as a "colossal blunder" after she called the administration's war on drugs as a failure.

"You know, for all these years, she has done nothing. She is a colossal blunder. Colossal blunder. Blunder," Duterte told reporters in Malacanang.

Robredo, who co-chaired the Interagency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD) for a little over two weeks only last November, came out on Monday with her report on what she had discovered and her assessment of the Duterte administration's war on drugs.

Citing the data of the Philippine National Police and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency ( PDEA), she has said that amid thousands of Filipinos killed and money used for the campaign, only one percent of shabu supply and money from illegal drugs was taken by the government.

"You know, I hate to say this but how many voters are there in the Philippines? And you just do away with the 200,000 plus that she got as a majority over (Ferdinand "Bongbong) Marcos (Jr.). It was really a mistake. With a slim margin and you talk big," Duterte said.

Marcos, a Duterte ally, who lost to Robredo in the vice presidential elections in 2016, has an existing election protest before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal.

On Robredo's proposal to make the Dangerous Drugs Board to be the chair of ICAD and not PDEA, Duterte said Robredo could do it once she becomes the president.

"She does not lecture on me. I do not have the slightest --- you know. As a lawyer lecturing on me, well, she should revisit her record I suggest," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS