An official of Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene on Sunday said they are eyeing for a “zero-casualty” during the Feast of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on January 9.

In a radio interview, Basilica's rector Monsignor Hernando Coronel said they hope that there will be no recorded deaths during the "Traslacion" of the Black Nazarene just like last year.

“We thanked God that there were no fatalities last year. We hope this will continue,” Coronel said.

However, according to the police, there were 714 injured devotees last year.

Coronel appealed to the public, especially to those who have illnesses to just skip the procession.

“We will just pray for you… or if you want, send a healthier relative or children to attend,” he said.

He also asked street vendors not to sell products with sharp objects like barbeque sticks so that no devotees could get harm.

“For me it will be life, those who will be injured, the trash and the traffic (are my concerns). But the bottom line here is zero-casualty. It is okay if they will get mad at me on different aspect but life is important,” Coronel said.

“This is a festivity, no one should die,” he added.

The monsignor also advised the devotees not to be drunk or bring their children during the procession.

Millions of devotees are expected to participate in the annual procession on January 9. Ella Dionisio/DMS