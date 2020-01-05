Firecracker-related injuries for 2019 have topped 2018 final tally of 340.

Based on the Fireworks-Related Injury Surveillance 2019 Report No. 14, there are 357 firecracker-related injuries reported as of 6 am of January 4.

The DOH surveillance on firecracker-related injuries ends on January 5.

"This year's cases is 23 cases (7 percent) increase when compared to the same time period in 2018 (334)," added the DOH.

Of those injured, the DOH said 257 sustained blast or burn injuries not requiring amputation, 90 eye injuries, and 14 blast or burn injuries requiring amputation.

Legal fireworks kwitis (79), luces (39), and fountain (36) were found to be the top causes of injuries, while previous topnotcher piccolo, an illegal firecracker, accounted for 19 cases.

Almost half of the injuries were in the National Capital Region with 172; followed by Western Visayas with 39; Ilocos with 31; and Calabarzon with 25.

In Metro Manila, most of the cases were from the City of Manila (52); followed by Quezon City (37); and Caloocan City (12). DMS