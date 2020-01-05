The Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 20 junked the petition for bail filed by ten accused in 2017 fatal hazing of University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horacio Castillo III.

In a decision on December 10, 2019 but which was released Friday, Manila RTC 10 Presiding Judge Marivic Balisi-Umali denied the plea for bail filed by Aegis Juris fratmen Arvin Balag, Mhin Wei Chan, Axel Munro Hipe, Oliver Onofre, Joshua Macabali, Ralph Trangia, Robin Ramos, Jose Salamat, Hans Matthew Rodrigo and Marcelino Bagtang.

The court said it is "not convinced" with the plea of the ten accused that Castillo died due to cardiomyopathy and not to physical injuries he sustained due to hazing.

"Even if the victim is suffering from an internal ailment, liver or heart disease or tuberculosis if the blow delivered by the accused (a) is the efficient cause of death or (b) accelerated his death or (c) is the proximate cause of death thus there is criminal liability," the decision read.

"Upon the facts and evidence presented by the prosecution, the Court finds the evidence of guilt of each of the accused strong," it added.

The court also noted a testimony from a witness that the ten accused fratmen were present at the fraternity's final rites.

The witness said Hipe, Tangria and Balag hit the victim using a paddle while the rest of the accused hit the victim's arm.

The Republic Act 8049 or the Anti-Hazing Law said the presence of an individual during hazing is "prima facie of participation therein as principal unless he prevented the commission of the acts punishable therein."

The 22-year old Castillo was discovered lying on a street along Tondo on the morning of September 17, 2017 after participating in the initiation rites of Aegis Juris fraternity.

Hours later, around 9:21 am, he was declared dead on arrival at the Chinese General Hospital. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS