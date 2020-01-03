An alleged member of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), who is said to be on vacation, was arrested in Quezon City on New Year’s Day, the Philippine National Police ( PNP) said Thursday.

Police Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa, PNP officer-in charge, said in a press briefing an operation by the PNP Intelligence Group - Counter Terrorism Division and Quezon City Police District- Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit arrested a certain Datu Omar Palty Jr along Adrian Street corner Banning Street, in Barangay North Fairview.

Gamboa said Palty was on vacation when he was arrested.

“Actually my first question (to the police) is if he has a warrant of arrest and there is. So it’s just a simple plain service of warrant of arrest. He was on vacation,” he said.

“He only spent (the) holiday here in Manila (and) incidentally, caught on bad luck,” Gamboa added.

The arrested suspect is a member of a faction of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF) led by Commander Esmael Abubakar alias Bungos. The group apparently switched its allegiance to terrorist group Daulah Islamiyah in 2018 led by Esmael Adbulmalik, alias Turaife or Turaypi.

According to their intelligence reports, Palty was appointed by Turaypi as the point man or contact person of his group in Metro Manila to coordinate with Daulah Islamiyah operatives from Sulu and Basilan.

In June 2019, Palty has established communication or contact and arranged the travel to Manila of Arnel Cabintoy and Feliciano Sulayo, both members of Daulah Islamiyah and both 'Balik Islam', intelligence reports said.

They were arrested on June 15, 2019 in Quezon City, a day after their arrival in Metro Manila.

Palty was also allegedly involved in a military camp attack in Midsayap, North Cotabato in 2009 which resulted in the death of two Philippine Army personnel and in an Army detachment attack in Aleosan, Cotabato last 2014.

He reportedly was involved in the killing of a couple and security guard in San Simon, Pampanga where he was triggerman with his Muslim companion on a motorcycle in 2015.

Confiscated from his possession are a fragmentation grenade and a Llama caliber .45 pistol.

The arrested suspect is under the custody of Quezon City Police Department's Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit for proper disposition. Ella Dionisio/DMS