President Rodrigo Duterte is serious with his warning to file syndicated estafa against the Ayala-owned Manila Water Company, Inc. and the Pangilinan-led Maynilad Water Services, Inc. due to "onerous" and "disadvantageous" concession agreements with the government.

"Whatever the President said, he will do it," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a press briefing when asked if there would be actual filing of syndicated estafa against owners and officials of the two water companies in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

He said the "evidence" against the water concessionaires' officials would be the contracts themselves.

"Isn't it he (Duterte) said, it mirrors the provision of the anti-graft (law)? All that they did were against the anti-graft (law)," he said.

"Remember that the President is the chief enforcer of laws, and that is his duty. He would be reneging from his duty if he does not do that (filing of case)," he stressed.

Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel, said Duterte might announce the possible cancellation of contracts with the water concessionaires after their Cabinet meeting on January 6.

"We are not renegotiating it (agreement). I think the President will cancel it," he said in an interview with DZMM. Celerina Monte/DMS