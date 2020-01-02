Two Chinese nationals were arrested on Tuesday for alleged kidnapping of two Vietnamese girls in Las Piñas City.

Authorities nabbed the suspects identified as Li Mu Qin and Zhao Chao during a rescue operation in a subdivision at Barangay Tatalon 3 around 8 pm.

Following the arrest of the suspects, police was able to safely rescue the Vietnamese victims identified as Pha Ti Khim Yin and Nguyen Thi Than Mai.

According to a statement given to the police, the victims met the suspects through an online dating application on Tuesday.

Both victims were lured to enter the suspects' boarding house where their hands and legs were immediately bound by the captors using packing tape.

Police said the victims' families were contacted by the suspects and were asked to give P1 million.

However, one victim was able to send her Google location which was then used by authorities to track their location. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS