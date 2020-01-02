Malacanang said it considers the death of a Filipina maid in Kuwait is a ''clear disregard'' of a 2018 agreement which seeks to promote protection of rights and welfare of Filipino workers.

''The Palace expresses its outrage over the death of Filipino worker, Jeanelyn Padernal Villaverde, allegedly in the hands of her female employer who is now in the custody of Kuwaiti authorities,'' said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a statement on Wednesday.

''The Department of Foreign Affairs is closely monitoring the case as we look forward to its resolution for the rendition of justice to the deceased and her family,'' added Panelo.

Villaverde was reportedly killed by her employer's wife in Kuwait, the Department of Foreign Affairs ( DFA) said Monday.

The DFA summoned the Kuwaiti Ambassador to protest "the seeming lack of protection" of Filipino domestic workers at the hands of their employers.

"The continuing incidents of violence and abuse of Filipino domestic workers in Kuwait violates the spirit of the agreement signed in May 2018 that seeks to promote and protect their welfare," a DFA statement said.

Incidents of abuses against Filipino domestic helpers, where some resulted to death, prompted the Philippines in 2018 to enforce a deployment ban.

A labor deal, where Kuwait protects Filipino workers, was signed in May last year, which lifted the deployment ban. DMS