At least 50 died from Typhoon ''Ursula'', with five missing and 362 injured, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Wednesday.

The casualties were recorded in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, and Central Visayas, the NDRRMC added.

It said the estimated damage to infrastructure and agriculture also increased to P1,084,761,546 from P1,079,311,046 on Monday.

The number of affected population reached 594,981 families or 2,405,753 persons, of which 20,209 families or 80,660 individuals are staying in 574 evacuation centers.

The number of damaged houses reached 409,196, of which 104,576 were destroyed while 304,620 were partially damaged.

The report also shows that the provinces of Eastern Samar and Leyte and the 12 cities and municipalities in the affected regions were placed under a state of calamity. Robina Asido/DMS